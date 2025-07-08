Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.9
7.9
7.9
7.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.45
10.41
8.81
6.5
Net Worth
18.35
18.31
16.71
14.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
39.66
47.76
31.92
50.06
yoy growth (%)
-16.96
49.61
-36.23
-8.11
Raw materials
-24.09
-30.92
-21.96
-35.33
As % of sales
60.74
64.74
68.78
70.57
Employee costs
-2.93
-2.85
-1.97
-2.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.78
1.84
0.28
0.52
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.5
-0.39
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.57
-0.51
-0.02
-0.14
Working capital
3.96
3.35
0.89
1.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.96
49.61
-36.23
-8.11
Op profit growth
-0.58
101.48
-57.28
12.99
EBIT growth
0.59
77.84
-53.93
16.39
Net profit growth
-9.08
409.62
-31.12
16.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
2,206.5
|36.47
|65,055.99
|388.9
|0.68
|4,992.81
|373.06
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
926.95
|0
|59,980.34
|70.72
|0.02
|1,053.28
|21.18
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
554.1
|13.4
|22,200.14
|99.71
|1.8
|2,448.73
|213.01
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
161.25
|23.78
|13,147.62
|160.03
|0.62
|3,494.02
|50
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
154.2
|35.69
|8,507.06
|72.65
|0.86
|3,729.67
|86.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
A K Matanhelia
Independent Director
Usha Matanhelia
Whole-time Director
Somil Matanhelia
Whole-time Director
Shobhit Matanhelia
Independent Director
Sunil Kedia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kunika Meghani
Flat No 202 Preet Garden,
3A/172 Azad Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 208002
Tel: -
Website: http://www.asianfertilizers.com
Email: -
PWD Officers Colony,
Near Sahara Press, Park Road,
Gorakhpur - 273 001
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Asian Fertilizers Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.