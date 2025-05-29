iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Asian Fertilizers Ltd Board Meeting

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202530 May 2025
Regarding this company wants to clarify that due to some technical issue with portal that time company unable to submit certificate of announcement with 24 hours to exchange and not mention in outcome as we submit it as new certificate in portal but due to technical issue not submitted that time and once again avoid non compliance company submit certificate of Reg 30 for change in KMP for record. Kindly take it on your record.
Board Meeting29 May 202521 May 2025
Asian Fertilizers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2025 through video conferencing. It is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday 29th May, 2025 by video conferencing at Gorakhpur, considered and adopted the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025 along with Audit Report on the said results from the statutory auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202510 Feb 2025
ASIAN FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31/12/2024 through video conferencing The Company has filed the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec, 2024 along with Limited Review Report in the format prescribed by the SEBI. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 14th Feb, 2025 considered and adopted the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024 along with limited review report on the said results from the statutory auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
ASIAN FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 through video conferencing. Asian Fertilizers limited has resubmitted the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th sep, 2024 along with limited review report. (Note: Company resubmit as by mistake company submitted wrong file earlier.) Asian Fertilizers Limited has submitted outcome of 3/2024-25 Board Meeting for considered and adopted unaudited financial results for the quarter half year ended 30th Sep, 2024 along with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ASIAN FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Company has submitted the outcome of 2/2024-25 Board Meeting dated 14/08/2024, considered and adopted the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 along with Limited review report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Asian Fertilizers Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Fertilizers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.