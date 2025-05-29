Board Meeting 30 May 2025 30 May 2025

Regarding this company wants to clarify that due to some technical issue with portal that time company unable to submit certificate of announcement with 24 hours to exchange and not mention in outcome as we submit it as new certificate in portal but due to technical issue not submitted that time and once again avoid non compliance company submit certificate of Reg 30 for change in KMP for record. Kindly take it on your record.

Board Meeting 29 May 2025 21 May 2025

Asian Fertilizers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2025 through video conferencing. It is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday 29th May, 2025 by video conferencing at Gorakhpur, considered and adopted the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025 along with Audit Report on the said results from the statutory auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 10 Feb 2025

ASIAN FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31/12/2024 through video conferencing The Company has filed the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec, 2024 along with Limited Review Report in the format prescribed by the SEBI. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 14th Feb, 2025 considered and adopted the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024 along with limited review report on the said results from the statutory auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ASIAN FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 through video conferencing. Asian Fertilizers limited has resubmitted the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th sep, 2024 along with limited review report. (Note: Company resubmit as by mistake company submitted wrong file earlier.) Asian Fertilizers Limited has submitted outcome of 3/2024-25 Board Meeting for considered and adopted unaudited financial results for the quarter half year ended 30th Sep, 2024 along with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024