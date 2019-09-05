iifl-logo
Asis Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

6.9
(-4.96%)
Sep 5, 2019|01:16:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

0.75

0.75

0.75

0.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

60.27

Reserves

-111.4

-106.06

-103.68

-64.38

Net Worth

-110.65

-105.31

-102.93

-3.35

Minority Interest

Debt

58.14

58.14

59.47

59.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-52.51

-47.17

-43.46

56.47

Fixed Assets

9.3

13.89

18.56

23.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.62

0.62

0.62

36.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-63.98

-62.57

-63.33

-3.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.32

4.73

4.48

2.41

Debtor Days

237.21

79.1

31.83

Other Current Assets

0.79

0.79

0.51

1.95

Sundry Creditors

-3.85

-3.96

-3.11

-3.87

Creditor Days

198.59

54.91

51.12

Other Current Liabilities

-64.24

-64.13

-65.21

-4.4

Cash

1.54

0.9

0.7

0.52

Total Assets

-52.52

-47.16

-43.45

56.45

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
