Asis Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
0.75
0.75
0.75
0.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
60.27
Reserves
-111.4
-106.06
-103.68
-64.38
Net Worth
-110.65
-105.31
-102.93
-3.35
Minority Interest
Debt
58.14
58.14
59.47
59.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-52.51
-47.17
-43.46
56.47
Fixed Assets
9.3
13.89
18.56
23.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.62
0.62
0.62
36.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-63.98
-62.57
-63.33
-3.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.32
4.73
4.48
2.41
Debtor Days
237.21
79.1
31.83
Other Current Assets
0.79
0.79
0.51
1.95
Sundry Creditors
-3.85
-3.96
-3.11
-3.87
Creditor Days
198.59
54.91
51.12
Other Current Liabilities
-64.24
-64.13
-65.21
-4.4
Cash
1.54
0.9
0.7
0.52
Total Assets
-52.52
-47.16
-43.45
56.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.