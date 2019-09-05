Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
7.27
20.67
27.63
32.33
yoy growth (%)
-64.79
-25.19
-14.55
-13.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.9
As % of sales
0
0
0
5.88
Employee costs
-1.15
-1.46
-1.54
-4.19
As % of sales
15.82
7.1
5.57
12.98
Other costs
-6.48
-53.85
-26.28
-34.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
89.04
260.51
95.1
105.49
Operating profit
-0.35
-34.65
-0.18
-7.88
OPM
-4.87
-167.62
-0.68
-24.36
Depreciation
-4.66
-4.66
-5.23
-5.52
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.1
-1.24
Other income
0
0.03
0.08
0.11
Profit before tax
-5.02
-39.29
-5.44
-14.53
Taxes
2.64
0
0
0
Tax rate
-52.67
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.37
-39.29
-5.44
-14.53
Exceptional items
0
0
-35.06
-4.55
Net profit
-2.37
-39.29
-40.51
-19.09
yoy growth (%)
-93.95
-3
112.22
132.52
NPM
-32.66
-190.1
-146.61
-59.03
