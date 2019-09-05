iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Asis Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.9
(-4.96%)
Sep 5, 2019|01:16:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asis Logistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

7.27

20.67

27.63

32.33

yoy growth (%)

-64.79

-25.19

-14.55

-13.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.9

As % of sales

0

0

0

5.88

Employee costs

-1.15

-1.46

-1.54

-4.19

As % of sales

15.82

7.1

5.57

12.98

Other costs

-6.48

-53.85

-26.28

-34.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

89.04

260.51

95.1

105.49

Operating profit

-0.35

-34.65

-0.18

-7.88

OPM

-4.87

-167.62

-0.68

-24.36

Depreciation

-4.66

-4.66

-5.23

-5.52

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.1

-1.24

Other income

0

0.03

0.08

0.11

Profit before tax

-5.02

-39.29

-5.44

-14.53

Taxes

2.64

0

0

0

Tax rate

-52.67

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.37

-39.29

-5.44

-14.53

Exceptional items

0

0

-35.06

-4.55

Net profit

-2.37

-39.29

-40.51

-19.09

yoy growth (%)

-93.95

-3

112.22

132.52

NPM

-32.66

-190.1

-146.61

-59.03

Asis Logistics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Asis Logistics Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.