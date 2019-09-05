Asis Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-5.02
-39.29
-5.44
-14.53
Depreciation
-4.66
-4.66
-5.23
-5.52
Tax paid
2.64
0
0
0
Working capital
2.11
1.53
-37.71
-53.02
Other operating items
Operating
-4.93
-42.43
-48.38
-73.08
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-2.9
Free cash flow
-4.93
-42.43
-48.38
-75.98
Equity raised
-207.36
-189.03
-47.73
-8.72
Investing
0
-36
0
36
Financing
-1.33
119.3
121.77
24.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-213.62
-148.16
25.64
-24.6
