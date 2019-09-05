iifl-logo
Asis Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.9
(-4.96%)
Sep 5, 2019|01:16:03 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-5.02

-39.29

-5.44

-14.53

Depreciation

-4.66

-4.66

-5.23

-5.52

Tax paid

2.64

0

0

0

Working capital

2.11

1.53

-37.71

-53.02

Other operating items

Operating

-4.93

-42.43

-48.38

-73.08

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-2.9

Free cash flow

-4.93

-42.43

-48.38

-75.98

Equity raised

-207.36

-189.03

-47.73

-8.72

Investing

0

-36

0

36

Financing

-1.33

119.3

121.77

24.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-213.62

-148.16

25.64

-24.6

