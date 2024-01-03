iifl-logo-icon 1
Assam Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR Assam Petrochemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

621.39

620.03

497.17

497.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-119.41

-40.77

26.59

3.92

Net Worth

501.98

579.26

523.76

501.09

Minority Interest

Debt

1,177.37

928.88

901.82

692.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.55

1.32

Total Liabilities

1,679.35

1,508.14

1,426.13

1,194.89

Fixed Assets

1,858.89

1,510.39

1,231.87

1,036.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.56

1.09

0

0

Networking Capital

-240.84

-31.23

94.29

75.22

Inventories

18.05

17.79

14.26

11.78

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

35.15

8.95

7.14

12.1

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

96.14

126.77

133.26

126.04

Sundry Creditors

-339.9

-127.85

-6.74

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-50.28

-56.89

-53.63

-74.7

Cash

59.75

27.9

99.97

83.11

Total Assets

1,679.36

1,508.15

1,426.13

1,194.9

QUICKLINKS FOR Assam Petrochemicals Ltd

