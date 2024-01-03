Assam Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
621.39
620.03
497.17
497.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-119.41
-40.77
26.59
3.92
Net Worth
501.98
579.26
523.76
501.09
Minority Interest
Debt
1,177.37
928.88
901.82
692.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.55
1.32
Total Liabilities
1,679.35
1,508.14
1,426.13
1,194.89
Fixed Assets
1,858.89
1,510.39
1,231.87
1,036.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.56
1.09
0
0
Networking Capital
-240.84
-31.23
94.29
75.22
Inventories
18.05
17.79
14.26
11.78
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
35.15
8.95
7.14
12.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
96.14
126.77
133.26
126.04
Sundry Creditors
-339.9
-127.85
-6.74
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-50.28
-56.89
-53.63
-74.7
Cash
59.75
27.9
99.97
83.11
Total Assets
1,679.36
1,508.15
1,426.13
1,194.9
