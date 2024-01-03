iifl-logo-icon 1
Assam Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Assam Petrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

3.39

-21.48

-5.66

11.12

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.29

-1.5

-2.39

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.61

-0.56

-2.12

Working capital

-6.44

-8.19

-7.48

5.99

Other operating items

Operating

-4.62

-31.58

-15.22

12.59

Capital expenditure

0.95

1.05

0

0.18

Free cash flow

-3.67

-30.53

-15.22

12.77

Equity raised

91.92

136.3

149.37

150.21

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.14

Net in cash

88.25

105.77

134.14

164.13

