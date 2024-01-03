Assam Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
3.39
-21.48
-5.66
11.12
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.29
-1.5
-2.39
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.61
-0.56
-2.12
Working capital
-6.44
-8.19
-7.48
5.99
Other operating items
Operating
-4.62
-31.58
-15.22
12.59
Capital expenditure
0.95
1.05
0
0.18
Free cash flow
-3.67
-30.53
-15.22
12.77
Equity raised
91.92
136.3
149.37
150.21
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.14
Net in cash
88.25
105.77
134.14
164.13
