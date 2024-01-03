iifl-logo-icon 1
Assam Petrochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

83.97

72.3

83.21

96.47

yoy growth (%)

16.13

-13.1

-13.74

13.75

Raw materials

-30.54

-43.96

-43.52

-32.24

As % of sales

36.37

60.8

52.3

33.41

Employee costs

-32.87

-33.22

-31.78

-37.01

As % of sales

39.14

45.94

38.2

38.36

Other costs

-19.24

-19.74

-19.47

-19.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.92

27.31

23.39

20.58

Operating profit

1.3

-24.62

-11.56

7.35

OPM

1.55

-34.06

-13.9

7.62

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.29

-1.5

-2.39

Interest expense

0

-0.02

0

-0.2

Other income

3.45

4.45

7.4

6.37

Profit before tax

3.39

-21.48

-5.66

11.12

Taxes

-0.21

-0.61

-0.56

-2.12

Tax rate

-6.22

2.88

10.03

-19.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.18

-22.1

-6.23

8.99

Exceptional items

-0.32

-0.08

-0.24

0.38

Net profit

2.85

-22.18

-6.47

9.38

yoy growth (%)

-112.88

242.56

-169.03

132.25

NPM

3.4

-30.68

-7.78

9.72

