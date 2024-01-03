Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
83.97
72.3
83.21
96.47
yoy growth (%)
16.13
-13.1
-13.74
13.75
Raw materials
-30.54
-43.96
-43.52
-32.24
As % of sales
36.37
60.8
52.3
33.41
Employee costs
-32.87
-33.22
-31.78
-37.01
As % of sales
39.14
45.94
38.2
38.36
Other costs
-19.24
-19.74
-19.47
-19.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.92
27.31
23.39
20.58
Operating profit
1.3
-24.62
-11.56
7.35
OPM
1.55
-34.06
-13.9
7.62
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.29
-1.5
-2.39
Interest expense
0
-0.02
0
-0.2
Other income
3.45
4.45
7.4
6.37
Profit before tax
3.39
-21.48
-5.66
11.12
Taxes
-0.21
-0.61
-0.56
-2.12
Tax rate
-6.22
2.88
10.03
-19.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.18
-22.1
-6.23
8.99
Exceptional items
-0.32
-0.08
-0.24
0.38
Net profit
2.85
-22.18
-6.47
9.38
yoy growth (%)
-112.88
242.56
-169.03
132.25
NPM
3.4
-30.68
-7.78
9.72
