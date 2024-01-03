Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,676.65
|93.93
|4,02,284.5
|2,000.46
|0.95
|7,107.14
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,903.55
|82.97
|1,83,267.56
|667
|0.43
|2,536
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,513.5
|25.4
|1,22,246.58
|1,485.4
|1.06
|4,254.47
|397.41
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,368
|59.82
|1,13,983.3
|474
|0.95
|2,385
|224.33
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,305.1
|20.24
|1,08,921.27
|1,200.7
|0.61
|5,546.3
|345.76
