Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.78
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.61
1.29
0.23
Net Worth
6.39
1.99
0.93
Minority Interest
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,679.8
|94.26
|4,03,040.29
|2,000.46
|0.95
|7,107.14
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,883
|82.72
|1,82,722.02
|667
|0.44
|2,536
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.85
|25.35
|1,22,032.54
|1,485.4
|1.06
|4,254.47
|397.41
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,350.6
|59.93
|1,13,394.44
|474
|0.18
|2,385
|224.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,310.05
|20.32
|1,09,334.39
|1,200.7
|0.61
|5,546.3
|345.76
Managing Director
Ashish Narayan Sakalkar
Whole Time Director & CEO
Saili Jayaram More
Non Executive Director
Sachin Chandrakant Badakh
Independent Director
Rishabh Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Vijaya Shahpurkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vandana Mishra
4th Flr Office No.A-431 Balaji,
Bhavan Plot No.42A Sec-11 CBD,
Maharashtra - 400614
Tel: +91 22 4973 1411/+91 22 4973 1419
Website: http://www.asstonpharmaceuticals.com
Email: info@asstonpharmaceuticals.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd
