Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

Jan-2025
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.07%

Non-Promoter- 30.92%

Institutions: 30.92%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.78

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.61

1.29

0.23

Net Worth

6.39

1.99

0.93

Minority Interest

Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,679.8

94.264,03,040.292,000.460.957,107.14101.44

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,883

82.721,82,722.026670.442,536561.08

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.85

25.351,22,032.541,485.41.064,254.47397.41

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,350.6

59.931,13,394.444740.182,385224.34

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,310.05

20.321,09,334.391,200.70.615,546.3345.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashish Narayan Sakalkar

Whole Time Director & CEO

Saili Jayaram More

Non Executive Director

Sachin Chandrakant Badakh

Independent Director

Rishabh Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Vijaya Shahpurkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vandana Mishra

Registered Office

4th Flr Office No.A-431 Balaji,

Bhavan Plot No.42A Sec-11 CBD,

Maharashtra - 400614

Tel: +91 22 4973 1411/+91 22 4973 1419

Website: http://www.asstonpharmaceuticals.com

Email: info@asstonpharmaceuticals.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 08 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 08 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

