Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,731.6
|131.88
|4,15,468.84
|1,181.05
|0.78
|5,985.33
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,550.9
|78.73
|1,73,905.81
|667
|0.46
|2,536
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,482.05
|24.3
|1,19,696.35
|1,485.4
|1.08
|4,254.47
|397.44
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,288.3
|61.01
|1,11,286.02
|474
|0.97
|2,385
|222.38
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,533.05
|54.04
|1,04,508.2
|416.38
|0
|2,396.57
|334.17
