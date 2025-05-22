Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.61
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.37
4.16
3.49
Net Worth
11.98
8.16
7.49
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,731.6
|131.88
|4,15,468.84
|1,181.05
|0.78
|5,985.33
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,550.9
|78.73
|1,73,905.81
|667
|0.46
|2,536
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,482.05
|24.3
|1,19,696.35
|1,485.4
|1.08
|4,254.47
|397.44
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,288.3
|61.01
|1,11,286.02
|474
|0.97
|2,385
|222.38
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,533.05
|54.04
|1,04,508.2
|416.38
|0
|2,396.57
|334.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashish Gulati
Executive Director
Pooja Singh
Executive Director
Pardeep Singh
Independent Director
Salina Chalana
Independent Director
Karan Vir Bindra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Avneet Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
