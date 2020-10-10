Asutosh Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.24
2.24
2.24
2.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.61
12.32
11.21
9.84
Net Worth
19.85
14.56
13.45
12.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.85
14.56
13.45
12.08
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.89
11.17
11.17
11.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.49
3.37
2.25
0.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
3.18
3.81
2.71
0.92
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.69
-0.44
-0.46
-0.02
Cash
0.47
0.02
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
19.85
14.56
13.44
12.08
