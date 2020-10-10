Asutosh Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.8
1.54
1.32
0.18
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.43
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
1.37
1.52
2.03
0.31
Other operating items
Operating
2.73
3.04
3.35
0.49
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
2.73
3.04
3.35
0.49
Equity raised
19.68
16.63
13.28
12.2
Investing
0
0
0
-0.13
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.42
19.68
16.64
12.57
