Asutosh Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.01
(0%)
Oct 10, 2020|11:46:22 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.8

1.54

1.32

0.18

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.43

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

1.37

1.52

2.03

0.31

Other operating items

Operating

2.73

3.04

3.35

0.49

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

2.73

3.04

3.35

0.49

Equity raised

19.68

16.63

13.28

12.2

Investing

0

0

0

-0.13

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

22.42

19.68

16.64

12.57

