Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
1.92
0.37
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
418.72
0
0
Raw materials
0
-1.62
-0.33
0
As % of sales
0
84.59
89.58
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0.72
0.54
0
Other costs
-0.08
-0.17
-0.14
-0.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
8.86
39.5
0
Operating profit
-0.1
0.11
-0.1
-0.48
OPM
0
5.8
-29.63
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.9
1.43
1.43
0.67
Profit before tax
1.8
1.54
1.32
0.18
Taxes
-0.43
-0.01
0
0
Tax rate
-24.13
-1.13
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.36
1.52
1.32
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.36
1.52
1.32
0.18
yoy growth (%)
-10.3
15.41
614.02
-46.36
NPM
0
79.18
355.91
0
