PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 May 202512 May 2025
Asutosh Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 19th May, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2025)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202521 Jan 2025
ASUTOSH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2025)
Board Meeting2 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
ASUTOSH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
ASUTOSH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Bal Krishna Mawandia (DIN: 08770046) as Additional Director (Independent) with effect from 7th August, 2024. Resignation of Mr. Gopal Krishna Agarwal (DIN: 00752191), Director (Independent) with effect from close of 7th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

