Atlanta Devcon Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
14.06
14.06
14.06
14.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.37
4.4
4.42
4.44
Net Worth
18.43
18.46
18.48
18.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0.18
0.16
0.14
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.61
18.62
18.62
18.61
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
18.62
18.62
18.62
18.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
18.62
18.62
18.62
18.62
No Record Found
