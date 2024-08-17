SectorTrading
Open₹0.3
Prev. Close₹0.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.3
Day's Low₹0.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹13.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
14.06
14.06
14.06
14.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.37
4.4
4.42
4.44
Net Worth
18.43
18.46
18.48
18.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-18.85
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-31.05
-26.6
14.61
-7.66
EBIT growth
-31.05
-26.6
14.61
-7.1
Net profit growth
-31.36
-25.6
13.07
-6.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Ashwinkumar Bagdai
Independent Director
Dharmesh Solanki
Director
Pradeep Syam Sunder Swain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Atlanta Devcon Ltd
Summary
Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited engages in the trade of finished leather, steel, and textile products in India. It also involves in infrastructure projects and civil construction activities. Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited was incorporated in 1994. The company was formerly known as Seax Global Ventures Limited and changed its name to Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited in January 2010. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.
