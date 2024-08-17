iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atlanta Devcon Ltd Share Price

0.3
(-3.23%)
Feb 10, 2020|11:37:30 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Atlanta Devcon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.3

Prev. Close

0.31

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.3

Day's Low

0.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

13.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Atlanta Devcon Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2023

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Atlanta Devcon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Atlanta Devcon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.15%

Non-Promoter- 88.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Atlanta Devcon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

14.06

14.06

14.06

14.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.37

4.4

4.42

4.44

Net Worth

18.43

18.46

18.48

18.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-18.85

0

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-31.05

-26.6

14.61

-7.66

EBIT growth

-31.05

-26.6

14.61

-7.1

Net profit growth

-31.36

-25.6

13.07

-6.97

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Atlanta Devcon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Atlanta Devcon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Ashwinkumar Bagdai

Independent Director

Dharmesh Solanki

Director

Pradeep Syam Sunder Swain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atlanta Devcon Ltd

Summary

Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited engages in the trade of finished leather, steel, and textile products in India. It also involves in infrastructure projects and civil construction activities. Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited was incorporated in 1994. The company was formerly known as Seax Global Ventures Limited and changed its name to Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited in January 2010. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlanta Devcon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.