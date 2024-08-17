Atlanta Devcon Ltd Summary

Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited engages in the trade of finished leather, steel, and textile products in India. It also involves in infrastructure projects and civil construction activities. Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited was incorporated in 1994. The company was formerly known as Seax Global Ventures Limited and changed its name to Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited in January 2010. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.