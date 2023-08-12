Atlanta Devcon Ltd Management Discussions

1. OVERALL REVIEW ON INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS:

The Company is currently engaged in business of land development. However, the company has not carried out any business activity during the financial year 202223.

2. SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCTWISE PERFORMANCE:

On the basis of the principles for determination of segments given in Indian Accounting Standard 108 "Operating Segments" and in the opinion of management, the Company is primarily engaged in the business of Land Development. Accordingly segment wise disclosure of performance is not applicable to the Company.

3. BUSINESS OUTLOOK:

The Company will carry on business activities in future and will achieve higher turnover as compare to the previous financial year and it further expects growth of the company in future.

4. RISK & CONCERN:

The building, plant and machinery, vehicle and stocks of the company are adequately insured.

5. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Considering the size of the company, your company has adequate system of internal control to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and protected from unauthorized use or deposition.

6. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

The company has not carried out any business activity during the financial year 202223.

7. HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

Your Company treats its "Human Resources" as one of its most significant assets. The Company continues its focus on retention through employee engagement initiatives and provides a holistic environment where employees get opportunities to realize their potential. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement. The Companys Health and Safety Policy commits to provide a healthy and safe work environment to all employees.

8. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREFOR, INCLUDING:

Ratio 202223 202122 Debtors Turnover Nil Nil Inventory Turnover Nil Nil Interest Coverage Ratio Nil Nil Current Ratio 0.005 0.020 Debt Equity Ratio 0.021 0.020 Operating Profit Margin (%) Nil Nil Net Profit Margin (%) Nil Nil

9. DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF:

During the year there is no trading / manufacturing activity / no change in assets & liabilities and hence this is not applicable.

10.BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT:

The Company is working under good business environment. 11.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this report on management Discussion and analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a different to the Companys operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and availability and changes in government regulation and tax structure, economic development within India and the countries with which the company has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

The Company assumes no responsibilities in respect of forward looking statements which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information of event.