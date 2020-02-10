Atlanta Devcon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-18.85
0
0
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
-18.88
-0.04
-0.04
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.03
-18.88
-0.04
-0.04
Equity raised
8.88
8.95
9.05
9.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.25
0.21
0.15
0.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.1
-9.72
9.16
9.16
