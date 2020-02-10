|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2023
|4 Sep 2023
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 (6) and PART A of schedule III OF SEBI(LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 this is to inform that the 28th AGM of the company is scheduled to be held on 30th September, 2023 at 04.30 p.m.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.