Austere Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR Austere Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

8.71

4.93

3.12

Net Worth

8.72

4.94

3.13

Minority Interest

Debt

0.44

0.79

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.16

5.73

3.14

Fixed Assets

1.44

1.94

1.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.25

0.21

0.17

Networking Capital

4.7

2.93

0.74

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.7

4.42

1.46

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.07

1.38

1.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.75

-0.97

-0.69

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.32

-1.9

-1.15

Cash

2.77

0.64

0.89

Total Assets

9.16

5.72

3.14

