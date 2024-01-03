Austere Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
8.71
4.93
3.12
Net Worth
8.72
4.94
3.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0.44
0.79
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.16
5.73
3.14
Fixed Assets
1.44
1.94
1.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.21
0.17
Networking Capital
4.7
2.93
0.74
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.7
4.42
1.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.07
1.38
1.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.75
-0.97
-0.69
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.32
-1.9
-1.15
Cash
2.77
0.64
0.89
Total Assets
9.16
5.72
3.14
No Record Found
