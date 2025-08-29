No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
8.71
4.93
3.12
Net Worth
8.72
4.94
3.13
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,096.65
|23.1
|11,20,395.07
|12,552
|4.07
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,500.05
|24.05
|6,23,176.31
|6,114
|2.86
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,449.75
|31.04
|3,93,413.6
|2,888
|4.14
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
250.5
|21.63
|2,62,605.25
|3,696.1
|2.39
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,117.7
|32.71
|1,51,697.21
|1,297.4
|1.27
|9,421.1
|736.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Rahul Gajanan Teni
CMD & CEO
Shikhir Gupta
Executive Director
Piyush Gupta
Independent Director
Sharad Gaur
Independent Director
Adbhut Prakash Aggarwal
Independent Director
Shriya Mangla
Non Executive Director
Esha Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shampa Juneja
Office No.301-303 A Square,
Plot No.34 ADC Sector 26 Pradh,
Maharashtra - 411044
Tel: +91 97738 23372
Website: http://www.austeresystems.com
Email: compliance@austere.co.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Austere Systems Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.