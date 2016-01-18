iifl-logo
Autopal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

32.55
(5.00%)
Jan 18, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Autopal Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.45

0.5

1.09

1.42

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.53

-0.44

-0.48

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.15

-0.3

-0.24

Working capital

6.35

1.07

4.79

5.64

Other operating items

Operating

6.2

0.88

5.13

6.34

Capital expenditure

1.27

2.67

0.08

2.15

Free cash flow

7.47

3.55

5.22

8.49

Equity raised

-0.88

-1.88

-2.91

-3.61

Investing

0

0

0.08

0

Financing

16.58

13.61

8.53

10.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.17

15.28

10.91

15.35

