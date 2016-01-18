Autopal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.45
0.5
1.09
1.42
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.53
-0.44
-0.48
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.15
-0.3
-0.24
Working capital
6.35
1.07
4.79
5.64
Other operating items
Operating
6.2
0.88
5.13
6.34
Capital expenditure
1.27
2.67
0.08
2.15
Free cash flow
7.47
3.55
5.22
8.49
Equity raised
-0.88
-1.88
-2.91
-3.61
Investing
0
0
0.08
0
Financing
16.58
13.61
8.53
10.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.17
15.28
10.91
15.35
