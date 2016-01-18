Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
34.6
40.17
33.05
27.72
yoy growth (%)
-13.85
21.53
19.24
129.1
Raw materials
-24.43
-29.83
-22.5
-18.48
As % of sales
70.62
74.25
68.08
66.69
Employee costs
-2.68
-2.78
-3.38
-3.13
As % of sales
7.74
6.93
10.24
11.3
Other costs
-3.7
-4.27
-3.88
-3.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.7
10.65
11.76
11.73
Operating profit
3.78
3.27
3.27
2.84
OPM
10.92
8.15
9.91
10.27
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.53
-0.44
-0.48
Interest expense
-2.86
-2.3
-1.76
-0.95
Other income
0.06
0.07
0.02
0.01
Profit before tax
0.45
0.5
1.09
1.42
Taxes
-0.06
-0.15
-0.3
-0.24
Tax rate
-14.17
-30.55
-27.7
-17.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.38
0.35
0.78
1.18
Exceptional items
0.12
0.15
-0.08
-0.4
Net profit
0.51
0.5
0.7
0.78
yoy growth (%)
1.25
-28.81
-9.53
-2.8
NPM
1.47
1.25
2.14
2.82
