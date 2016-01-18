iifl-logo
Autopal Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.55
(5.00%)
Jan 18, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

34.6

40.17

33.05

27.72

yoy growth (%)

-13.85

21.53

19.24

129.1

Raw materials

-24.43

-29.83

-22.5

-18.48

As % of sales

70.62

74.25

68.08

66.69

Employee costs

-2.68

-2.78

-3.38

-3.13

As % of sales

7.74

6.93

10.24

11.3

Other costs

-3.7

-4.27

-3.88

-3.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.7

10.65

11.76

11.73

Operating profit

3.78

3.27

3.27

2.84

OPM

10.92

8.15

9.91

10.27

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.53

-0.44

-0.48

Interest expense

-2.86

-2.3

-1.76

-0.95

Other income

0.06

0.07

0.02

0.01

Profit before tax

0.45

0.5

1.09

1.42

Taxes

-0.06

-0.15

-0.3

-0.24

Tax rate

-14.17

-30.55

-27.7

-17.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.38

0.35

0.78

1.18

Exceptional items

0.12

0.15

-0.08

-0.4

Net profit

0.51

0.5

0.7

0.78

yoy growth (%)

1.25

-28.81

-9.53

-2.8

NPM

1.47

1.25

2.14

2.82

