Avasara Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.55
-2.76
-2.79
-2.43
Net Worth
2.45
2.24
2.21
2.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
2.45
2.24
2.21
2.58
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.37
0.81
0.69
1.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.48
0.18
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.49
0.83
0.84
1.09
Sundry Creditors
-0.35
-0.19
-0.13
-0.05
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.01
-0.02
6.93
Cash
0.02
0
0.08
0.04
Total Assets
1.39
0.81
0.77
1.15
No Record Found
