Avasara Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

35.85
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.55

-2.76

-2.79

-2.43

Net Worth

2.45

2.24

2.21

2.57

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

2.45

2.24

2.21

2.58

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.37

0.81

0.69

1.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.48

0.18

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.49

0.83

0.84

1.09

Sundry Creditors

-0.35

-0.19

-0.13

-0.05

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.25

-0.01

-0.02

6.93

Cash

0.02

0

0.08

0.04

Total Assets

1.39

0.81

0.77

1.15

