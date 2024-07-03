Summary

Avasara Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as TRC Financial and Management Services Pvt. Ltd vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 24th May, 1994 issued by Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company during the year and accordingly its name was changed as TRC Financial and Management Services Limited. On 8th November 1994, the name of the Company was changed to TRC Financial Services Limited, and on 12th January 2022, the name of the Company was changed to Avasara Finance Limited. The Promoters of the Company is M/s Jupiter Capital Private Limited.The Company is engaged in loan financing activities in India.

