iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Avasara Finance Ltd Share Price

35.85
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.85
  • Day's High35.85
  • 52 Wk High35.85
  • Prev. Close35.85
  • Day's Low35.85
  • 52 Wk Low 24.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.27
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Avasara Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

35.85

Prev. Close

35.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

35.85

Day's Low

35.85

52 Week's High

35.85

52 Week's Low

24.41

Book Value

4.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Avasara Finance Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Avasara Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Avasara Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.87%

Non-Promoter- 1.93%

Institutions: 1.93%

Non-Institutions: 32.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Avasara Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.55

-2.76

-2.79

-2.43

Net Worth

2.45

2.24

2.21

2.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.12

-0.55

-0.11

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Avasara Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Avasara Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naresh Gandhi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

K Sanjay Prabhu

Whole-time Director

Sabarinath G

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Valmeekanathan S

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charmi Gindra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avasara Finance Ltd

Summary

Avasara Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as TRC Financial and Management Services Pvt. Ltd vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 24th May, 1994 issued by Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company during the year and accordingly its name was changed as TRC Financial and Management Services Limited. On 8th November 1994, the name of the Company was changed to TRC Financial Services Limited, and on 12th January 2022, the name of the Company was changed to Avasara Finance Limited. The Promoters of the Company is M/s Jupiter Capital Private Limited.The Company is engaged in loan financing activities in India.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Avasara Finance Ltd share price today?

The Avasara Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avasara Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avasara Finance Ltd is ₹17.93 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avasara Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Avasara Finance Ltd is 0 and 8.39 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avasara Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avasara Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avasara Finance Ltd is ₹24.41 and ₹35.85 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Avasara Finance Ltd?

Avasara Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.83%, 3 Years at 21.47%, 1 Year at 54.19%, 6 Month at 15.13%, 3 Month at 9.67% and 1 Month at 4.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avasara Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Avasara Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.88 %
Institutions - 1.93 %
Public - 32.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Avasara Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.