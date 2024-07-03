SectorFinance
Open₹35.85
Prev. Close₹35.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹35.85
Day's Low₹35.85
52 Week's High₹35.85
52 Week's Low₹24.41
Book Value₹4.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.55
-2.76
-2.79
-2.43
Net Worth
2.45
2.24
2.21
2.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
-0.55
-0.11
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naresh Gandhi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
K Sanjay Prabhu
Whole-time Director
Sabarinath G
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Valmeekanathan S
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charmi Gindra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Avasara Finance Ltd
Summary
Avasara Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as TRC Financial and Management Services Pvt. Ltd vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 24th May, 1994 issued by Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company during the year and accordingly its name was changed as TRC Financial and Management Services Limited. On 8th November 1994, the name of the Company was changed to TRC Financial Services Limited, and on 12th January 2022, the name of the Company was changed to Avasara Finance Limited. The Promoters of the Company is M/s Jupiter Capital Private Limited.The Company is engaged in loan financing activities in India.
The Avasara Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avasara Finance Ltd is ₹17.93 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Avasara Finance Ltd is 0 and 8.39 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avasara Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avasara Finance Ltd is ₹24.41 and ₹35.85 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Avasara Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.83%, 3 Years at 21.47%, 1 Year at 54.19%, 6 Month at 15.13%, 3 Month at 9.67% and 1 Month at 4.46%.
