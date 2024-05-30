To

The Members of Avasara Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Avasara Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit/loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

As mentioned in Note 24 of the Ind AS financials statements, the Company has accumulated losses of Rs.254.55 lakhs resulting in significant erosion of the net worth of the Company. The financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in Note 24 to the statement. The validity of going concern assumption would depend upon the performance of the company as per its future business plan. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Other Matters

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023 included in these Ind AS financial statements, are based on previously issued statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") audited by the predecessor auditor whose report for the year ended 31st March, 2023 dated 29-05-2023

expressed an unmodified opinion on those Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the afore said financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. (Refer Note No.26)

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024 for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 25 of the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 25 of the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

d. No dividend has been declared or paid during the financial year.

i) Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Our examination of the audit trail was in the context of an audit of financial statements carried out in accordance with the Standard of Auditing and only to the extent required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. We have not carried out any audit or examination of the audit trail beyond the matters required by the aforesaid Rule 11(g) nor have we carried out any standalone audit or examination of the audit trail.

For P. B. Shetty & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firm registration number - 110102W

Sd/-

Brijesh Shetty Partner

Membership No. 131490

UDIN: 24131490BKBPDZ7950

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 30, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

As referred to in Para 1 Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020:

(a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including the quantitative details and situation of the Property Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no intangible assets in the name of the company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company the Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. No material discrepancies were found on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the Company does not have any immovable property in its name and therefore the said clause is not applicable.

(d) During the year ended March 31, 2024, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management of the company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

i. (a) The company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) is not applicable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital at any point in time during the year ended 31st March, 2024, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

ii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) are not applicable.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any Deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under are not applicable.

v. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under clause (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues in respect of above as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, there are no material dues of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax and Cess outstanding on account of any disputes as on March 31, 2024.

vii. According to information and explanation given to us and based on examination of the records, there has been no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

viii. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence, reporting under clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any loan or borrowings from any bank of financial institution and hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any shortterm loan.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year the company has not raised any loans hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. a. The Company has not raised money through initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, and according to the information and explanation given to us and representations made by the Management, no material fraud by or on the Company by its officers or employees, has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, and according to the information and explanation given to us and representations made by the Management no whistle-blower complaints has been received by the company.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3 (xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiii. a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xiv. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xv. a. The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, (RBI Act) and it has obtained the registration.

b. The Company has conducted the non-banking financial activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI as per the RBI Act. The Company has not conducted any housing finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI.

c. The Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. The Group (as defined under Master Direction DNBR.PD.008/03.10.119/2016-17 - Non-Banking

Financial Company - Systematically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC as part of the group.

xvi. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the current financial year covered by our audit and during the immediately preceding financial year.

xvii. During the year, there have been no resignation by the Statutory Auditor of the company and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

xviii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xix. The provision of Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable as the companys net worth was not more than 500 crores nor the turnover of the company was more than 1000 crores nor the net profit was more than 5 crores. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (xx) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

For P. B. Shetty & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firm registration number - 110102W

Sd/-

Brijesh Shetty Partner

Membership No.131490

UDIN: 24131490BKBPDZ7950

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 30, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Para 2(f) Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Avasara Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India"

For P. B. Shetty & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firm registration number - 110102W

Sd/-

Brijesh Shetty Partner

Membership No.131490

UDIN: 24131490BKBPDZ7950

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 30, 2024