Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Avasara Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 12:00 noon IST via video conferencing/ Other audio Visual means In view of the above the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company that was closed for all the Designated Persons from October 01 2024 will continue to remain closed and shall reopen only after 48 hours of the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges. The above is for your information and record. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved and noted following agendas. 1) Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report, Cash Flow for Half-year ended 30th September, 2024 and Declaration of Unmodified Opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2) Appointment of Mrs. Deepthi Donkeshwar (DIN: 08712113) as Additional Non - Executive Independent Director of the Company, with immediate effect. Consequently, she shall also be a Member of the Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Investment Committee of the Company. Please find the above in order and take the same on your records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Avasara Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 12 2024 at 12:00 noon IST via video conferencing/ Other audio Visual means (deemed to be held at Rockline Center 54 Richmond Road Bangalore 560025) In view of the above the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company that was closed for all the Designated Persons from July 01 2024 will continue to remain closed and shall reopen only after 48 hours of the declaration of Audited Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges. The above is for your information and record. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI(LODR), 2015, we enclose herewith Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 alongwith Limited Review report (Standalone) The said results will be accessed on Companys website and on BSE website. The meeting was commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 04:30 pm Kindly take the same on records We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved and noted following agendas. 1) Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2) Noting of resignation of Mrs. Uma Prasad (DIN: 08406107) with effect from close of business hours on 09th August, 2024, citing pre-occupation. The said results may be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.trcfin.in and may also be accessed on the Stock Exchange website at http://www.bseindia.com. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 04:30 p.m. Please find the above in order and take the same on your records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Avasara Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1) Appointment of M/s Priti J Sheth & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company 2) Appointment of M/s VMRS & Co, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024