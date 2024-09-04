AGM 27/09/2024 Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 34 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023 - 2024 alongwith Notice convening 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 12:00 noon through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Please take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Dear Sir, Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the voting results in Annexure I for 30th AGM of the Company held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 12:26 PM through VC/ OVAM alongwith scrutinizers Report. Please note that all the resolutions placed in the meeting was passed by the majority members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)