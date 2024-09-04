iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Avasara Finance Ltd AGM

35.85
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Avasara Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 34 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023 - 2024 alongwith Notice convening 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 12:00 noon through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Please take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Dear Sir, Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the voting results in Annexure I for 30th AGM of the Company held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 12:26 PM through VC/ OVAM alongwith scrutinizers Report. Please note that all the resolutions placed in the meeting was passed by the majority members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)

Avasara Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Avasara Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.