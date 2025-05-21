TO THE MEMBERS OF AYE FINANCE LIMITED (Formerly known as AYE FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of AYE FINANCE LIMITED (Formerly known as AYE FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2025, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Allowance for Expected Credit Losses (ECL) in respect of loan assets. Principal Audit Procedures [Refer Note No. 2.14 for the accounting policy and Note No. 49 for the related disclosures] Our audit focused on assessing the appropriateness of managements judgment and estimates used in the impairment analysis through the following procedures : As at March 31, 2025, the Company has financial assets (loans) amounting to Rs. 5162.89 Crores. As per Ind AS 109 - Financial Instruments, the Company is required to recognize loss allowance for expected credit losses (ECL) on financial assets. Walkthrough and Control Assessment: Conducted a walkthrough of the impairment loss allowance process, assessing the design effectiveness of controls. ECL is measured at 12-month ECL for Stage 1 loan assets and at lifetime ECL for Stage 2 and Stage 3 loan assets. Significant management judgment and assumptions involved in measuring ECL is required with respect to: Policy and Compliance Review: Evaluated the Companys accounting policies for impairment of financial assets for compliance with Ind AS 109 and the Board- approved governance framework per RBI guidelines. • determining the criteria for a significant increase in credit risk (SICR) Model Understanding and Key Inputs: Gained an understanding of the Companys model for calculating expected credit losses, • factoring in future economic assumptions including key inputs, assumptions, and management overlays, assessing the appropriateness and accuracy of data used. • techniques used to determine probability of default (PD). loss given default (LGD) and exposure at default (EAD). • Analytical Procedures: Performed analytical reviews of disaggregated data to observe any uniisus.! trends wsrninting additional audit procedures. ECL involves an estimation of probability weighted loss on financial instruments over their life, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions, and forecast of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Companys loans and advances. In view of such high degree of Managements judgement involved in estimation of ECL, it is a key audit matter. * Credit Risk Assessment: Evaluated the Companys determination of significant increase in credit risk, checked compliance with Ind AS 109, and assessed historical data relevance in light of recent impairment losses. Tested loan staging criteria and indicators for loss. * Controls and Calculation Testing: Tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls, accuracy of inputs, and reasonableness of assumptions used in ECL calculations. Verified arithmetic calculations and assessed presentation and disclosures.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error,

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perfonn audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates auu iclateu disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:-

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as

amended

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March,2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended

In our opinion and to the best of information and according to explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:-

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements. Refer Note 33 to the Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. - Refer Note 41 to the financial statements.

iii. there were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2025.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the

understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. the company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended March 31,2025.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software and loan management software for maintaining its books of account which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that audit logs at database level for the accounting software and certain parameters of audit trail were enabled and made effective from September 19, 2024 onwards.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, wherein the audit trail functionality was enabled and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 0007:i6N/N500441

Vijay Kumar

Partner

Membership No. 092671

UDIN: 25092671BMOFBS3886

Place: Gurugram

Date: May 21, 2025

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of AYE FINANCE LIMITED (Formerly known as AYE FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED) of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

c. Based on the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any immovable property, hence reporting under clause 3(i) (c) of the order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(n)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As disclosed in note 55(f) to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five Crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii.

(a) Since, the Companys Principal business is to give loans and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable as the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans provided, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation. Since, the Company is NBFC and considering the significant volume of transactions with number of borrowers furnishing the number of cases of default is practically not feasible.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the details of total amount overdue above 90 days are as follows:-

(Amount in Rs. in Crores)

Type of Loan Nos of Cases Principal Overdue Interest Overdue Total Overdue Hypothecation Loan & Switchpe loan 30,745 74.67 27.97 102.64 Mortgage Loan 371 1.28 1.94 3.22 Quasi Mortgage Loan 1,595 3.76 1.63 5.39 Total 32,711 79.71 31.54 111.25

Based on the information & explanations given to us, icasunable steps have been taken by the Company for the recovery of the Principal & Interest.

(e) Reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable as the Company is a NonBanking Financial Company whose principal business is to give loans.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence the reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are required to be reported under Section 185 of the Act, accordingly, provisions of section 185 of

the Act are not applicable to the Company. However, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a. In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Provident fund amount of Rs. 0.22 Crores, Labour Welfare Fund amount of Rs. 0.02 Crores and Professional tax amount of Rs. 0.02 Crores.

b. Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2025 on account of disputes are given below:-

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount under dispute (Rs.in crores) Amount Paid (Rs.in crores)** The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) AY 2017-18 2.44 0.48 The Income I ax Act, 1Vt> 1 Income Tax Demands Commissioner of Income Tax (Rectification U/S 154) AY 2023-24 7.60 The Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) AY 2018-19 0.54" The Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) AY 2019-20 2.31# Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 GST Demands Appellate Authority FY 2020-21 0.09# 0.01

*AY=Assessment Year ** paid under protest # Includes Interest till date of order

vi ii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or

disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Based on the information and explanations obtained by us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Money raised during the year by the Company by way of term loans has been applied for the purpose for which they were raised other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our overall examination of records, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. Further, the company does not have any associate or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company during the year. Further, the company does not have any associate or joint venture. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, during the year, The Company has made a private placement and preferential allotment of equity shares and preferential allotment of shares by way of conversion of share warrants into equity shares during the year, in compliance with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act. The funds raised have been used for the purpose for which they were raised. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit except management reported few instances of embezzlement of cash

by staff, involving amount aggregating to Rs. 0.30 Crores as mentioned in Note No. 53.18 to the financial statements. As informed to us, the Company has terminated the services of such employees and also initiated legal action against them, wherever necessary.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year, while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of our report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company has registered as required, under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1074

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not

applicable

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016).

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us, there are no ongoing projects with respect to CSR. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 00075.6N7N50044i

Vijay Kumar \

Partner

Membership No. 092671

UDIN: 25092671BMOFBS3886

Place: Gurugram

Date: May, 21 2025

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of AYE FINANCE LIMITED ( Formerly known as AYE FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(g) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Independent Auditors Report

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of AYE FINANCE LIMITED ( Formerly known as AYE FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

0/

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, based on the records, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No.:- 000756N/N500441

Vijay Kumar rA Ay

Partner

Membership No. 092671 UDIN: 25092671BMOFBS3886

Place: Gurugram Date: May 21, 2025