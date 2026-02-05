iifl-logo

Aye Finance Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aye Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Aye Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Feb, 2026|01:56 PM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Aye Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

37.79

4.36

4.27

4.27

Preference Capital

0

35.66

26.18

26.18

Reserves

1,620.56

1,196.09

738.05

675.56

Net Worth

1,658.35

1,236.11

768.5

706.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aye Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

963.6

37.315,99,598.354,580.520.5817,747149.97

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,019.15

226.623,22,622.460.620.0562.6262.55

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

998.8

20.61,87,923.062,521.670.9912,165.75321.04

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

268.05

243.681,70,295.9673.080.19159.1945.88

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

115.95

21.631,51,529.331,802.191.386,657.3643.32

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aye Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Director

Govinda Rajulu Chintala

Independent Director

Kanika T Bhal

Independent Director

Sanjaya Gupta

Independent Director

Vinay Baijal

Managing Director

SANJAY SHARMA

Director

Padmaja Nair

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vipul Sharma

Director

Aditya Misra

Registered Office

M-5 Magnum House-1 Community,

Centre Karampura West Delhi,

New Delhi - 110015

Tel: +91 124 484 4000

Website: https://ayefin.com/

Email: secretarial@ayefin.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Aye Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aye Finance Ltd share price today?

The Aye Finance Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Aye Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aye Finance Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 05 Feb ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aye Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aye Finance Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 05 Feb ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aye Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aye Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aye Finance Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 05 Feb ‘26

What is the CAGR of Aye Finance Ltd?

Aye Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aye Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aye Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aye Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.