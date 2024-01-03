Aye Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
37.79
4.36
4.27
4.27
Preference Capital
0
35.66
26.18
26.18
Reserves
1,620.56
1,196.09
738.05
675.56
Net Worth
1,658.35
1,236.11
768.5
706.01
Minority Interest
Debt
4,554.74
3,522.62
2,320.45
1,544.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
3.47
Total Liabilities
6,213.09
4,758.73
3,088.95
2,253.57
Fixed Assets
44.75
34.66
27.63
26.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
41.76
10.61
84.46
155.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
60.98
43.94
29.34
50.8
Networking Capital
-17.47
-60.12
1.25
-41.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
107.55
54.2
52.31
24.82
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-125.02
-114.32
-51.06
-66.16
Cash
1,137.89
730.26
394.05
377.06
Total Assets
1,267.91
759.35
536.73
568.42
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.