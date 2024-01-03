iifl-logo

Aye Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aye Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

37.79

4.36

4.27

4.27

Preference Capital

0

35.66

26.18

26.18

Reserves

1,620.56

1,196.09

738.05

675.56

Net Worth

1,658.35

1,236.11

768.5

706.01

Minority Interest

Debt

4,554.74

3,522.62

2,320.45

1,544.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

3.47

Total Liabilities

6,213.09

4,758.73

3,088.95

2,253.57

Fixed Assets

44.75

34.66

27.63

26.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

41.76

10.61

84.46

155.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

60.98

43.94

29.34

50.8

Networking Capital

-17.47

-60.12

1.25

-41.34

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

107.55

54.2

52.31

24.82

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-125.02

-114.32

-51.06

-66.16

Cash

1,137.89

730.26

394.05

377.06

Total Assets

1,267.91

759.35

536.73

568.42

Aye Finance Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aye Finance Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.