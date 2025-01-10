Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
2
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.4
13.48
12.38
9.58
Net Worth
21.4
15.48
12.39
9.59
Minority Interest
Debt
6.92
5.62
5.52
5.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
28.32
21.1
17.93
14.73
Fixed Assets
7.04
4.01
2.7
2.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.43
4.28
3.83
3.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0.17
0.21
0.18
Networking Capital
12.33
9.59
10.61
8.57
Inventories
4.88
1.26
1.61
0.62
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.49
9.67
10.6
8.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14
8.37
7.56
6
Sundry Creditors
-11.74
-7.32
-6.95
-4.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.3
-2.39
-2.21
-2.28
Cash
1.27
3.05
0.58
0.44
Total Assets
28.3
21.1
17.93
14.75
