Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd Share Price

98.4
(2.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:25:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open97.94
  • Day's High99
  • 52 Wk High135
  • Prev. Close96.23
  • Day's Low96.6
  • 52 Wk Low 63
  • Turnover (lac)11.8
  • P/E21.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.46
  • EPS4.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)133.82
  • Div. Yield11.46
Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

97.94

Prev. Close

96.23

Turnover(Lac.)

11.8

Day's High

99

Day's Low

96.6

52 Week's High

135

52 Week's Low

63

Book Value

33.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

133.82

P/E

21.72

EPS

4.43

Divi. Yield

11.46

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:36 AM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.00%

Non-Promoter- 4.16%

Institutions: 4.16%

Non-Institutions: 21.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

2

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.4

13.48

12.38

9.58

Net Worth

21.4

15.48

12.39

9.59

Minority Interest

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pulin Kumudchandra Vaidhya

Whole-time Director

Amisha Pulin Vaidhya

Non Executive Director

Kumudchandra Bhawandas Vaidya

Independent Director

Ashish Anantray Shah

Independent Director

Milan Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd

Summary

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Private Limited on April 28, 2010 was converted to Public Limited and the name of the Company got changed to Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 24, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Established in 2010, the Company provide coding and marking solutions to a diverse range of industries such as personal care, food &beverages, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, cables, wires & pipes, metals, automotive & electronics, agrochemicals, chemicals & petrochemicals etc. In 2013, the Company started to import and sell Leadtech printers in the Indian Market. In 2015, it got into Distributor Agreement with Lead Tech (Zhuhai) Electronic Co. Ltd., (China) to sell their products and purchased Maninagar office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2016. The Company in 2022, sold more than 950 printers. The Company procure inks from Fluidtech Corp, a partnership firm of Promoters, Mr. Pulin Vaidhya and Mrs. Amisha Vaidhya with which it got into a manufacturing and supply agreement dated December 22, 2023. Fluidtech specializes in manufacturing a diverse colors of inks, including red, black, yellow, white, green, pink and UV, used in the printers in which Company deal in. It also has a manufacturing setup at Vatva, Ahmedabad from where it manufacture printer consumable items i.e. makeup and cleaning solv
Company FAQs

What is the Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd share price today?

The Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd is ₹133.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd is 21.72 and 2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd is ₹63 and ₹135 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd?

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 12.55%, 6 Month at 25.14%, 3 Month at 4.60% and 1 Month at 5.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.00 %
Institutions - 4.16 %
Public - 21.84 %

