Summary

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Private Limited on April 28, 2010 was converted to Public Limited and the name of the Company got changed to Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 24, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Established in 2010, the Company provide coding and marking solutions to a diverse range of industries such as personal care, food &beverages, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, cables, wires & pipes, metals, automotive & electronics, agrochemicals, chemicals & petrochemicals etc. In 2013, the Company started to import and sell Leadtech printers in the Indian Market. In 2015, it got into Distributor Agreement with Lead Tech (Zhuhai) Electronic Co. Ltd., (China) to sell their products and purchased Maninagar office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2016. The Company in 2022, sold more than 950 printers. The Company procure inks from Fluidtech Corp, a partnership firm of Promoters, Mr. Pulin Vaidhya and Mrs. Amisha Vaidhya with which it got into a manufacturing and supply agreement dated December 22, 2023. Fluidtech specializes in manufacturing a diverse colors of inks, including red, black, yellow, white, green, pink and UV, used in the printers in which Company deal in. It also has a manufacturing setup at Vatva, Ahmedabad from where it manufacture printer consumable items i.e. makeup and cleaning solv

