SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹97.94
Prev. Close₹96.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.8
Day's High₹99
Day's Low₹96.6
52 Week's High₹135
52 Week's Low₹63
Book Value₹33.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)133.82
P/E21.72
EPS4.43
Divi. Yield11.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
2
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.4
13.48
12.38
9.58
Net Worth
21.4
15.48
12.39
9.59
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pulin Kumudchandra Vaidhya
Whole-time Director
Amisha Pulin Vaidhya
Non Executive Director
Kumudchandra Bhawandas Vaidya
Independent Director
Ashish Anantray Shah
Independent Director
Milan Desai
Reports by Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd
Summary
Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Private Limited on April 28, 2010 was converted to Public Limited and the name of the Company got changed to Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 24, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Established in 2010, the Company provide coding and marking solutions to a diverse range of industries such as personal care, food &beverages, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, cables, wires & pipes, metals, automotive & electronics, agrochemicals, chemicals & petrochemicals etc. In 2013, the Company started to import and sell Leadtech printers in the Indian Market. In 2015, it got into Distributor Agreement with Lead Tech (Zhuhai) Electronic Co. Ltd., (China) to sell their products and purchased Maninagar office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2016. The Company in 2022, sold more than 950 printers. The Company procure inks from Fluidtech Corp, a partnership firm of Promoters, Mr. Pulin Vaidhya and Mrs. Amisha Vaidhya with which it got into a manufacturing and supply agreement dated December 22, 2023. Fluidtech specializes in manufacturing a diverse colors of inks, including red, black, yellow, white, green, pink and UV, used in the printers in which Company deal in. It also has a manufacturing setup at Vatva, Ahmedabad from where it manufacture printer consumable items i.e. makeup and cleaning solv
Read More
The Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd is ₹133.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd is 21.72 and 2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd is ₹63 and ₹135 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 12.55%, 6 Month at 25.14%, 3 Month at 4.60% and 1 Month at 5.13%.
