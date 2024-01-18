|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Aug 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|0.5
|5
|Interim
|Outcome of Meeting of Board of Director of Aztec Fluids and Machinery Limited held on Saturday, 24th August, 2024 The Board has approved the payment of an interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (Fifty Paisa only) per equity share i.e. 5% of face value of Rs. 10/- each. The above Dividend will be paid to those equity shareholders who are holding equity shares as on Friday, 6th September, 2024 which has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend will be on or before 23rd September, 2024
