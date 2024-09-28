Corporate action book closure for Annual General Meeting 14th Annual General Meeting of the company conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) through other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) VOTING RESULT OF 14TH AGM OF AZTEC FLUIDS & MACHINERY LIMITED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024) 14TH AGM OF THE COMPANY CONDUCTED THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)