|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 For adoption of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other business Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024- Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Wednesday, November 13, 2024- Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended On September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|In terms of regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) it is here by it is hereby informed that meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 24th August, 2024 to consider the declaration of interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. in case the board to consider and declare the interim dividend the record date for payment of interim dividend would be 6th September 2024. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Director of Aztec Fluids and Machinery Limited held on Saturday, 24th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Jun 2024
|30 May 2024
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March 2024 2. To adopt Auditors reports to be issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March 2024 1. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, inter alia, approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half-Year and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 and adopted the Auditors Reports thereon. 2. We would like to confirm that KARMA&CO. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (FRN: 127544W/W100376) have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results for the Half-Year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.