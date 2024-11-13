Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 For adoption of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other business Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024- Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Wednesday, November 13, 2024- Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended On September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

In terms of regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) it is here by it is hereby informed that meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 24th August, 2024 to consider the declaration of interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. in case the board to consider and declare the interim dividend the record date for payment of interim dividend would be 6th September 2024. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Director of Aztec Fluids and Machinery Limited held on Saturday, 24th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 30 May 2024