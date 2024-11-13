iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd Board Meeting

86.1
(-1.03%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Aztec Fluids CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 For adoption of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other business Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024- Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Wednesday, November 13, 2024- Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended On September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
In terms of regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) it is here by it is hereby informed that meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 24th August, 2024 to consider the declaration of interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. in case the board to consider and declare the interim dividend the record date for payment of interim dividend would be 6th September 2024. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Director of Aztec Fluids and Machinery Limited held on Saturday, 24th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 Jun 202430 May 2024
Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March 2024 2. To adopt Auditors reports to be issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March 2024 1. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, inter alia, approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half-Year and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 and adopted the Auditors Reports thereon. 2. We would like to confirm that KARMA&CO. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (FRN: 127544W/W100376) have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results for the Half-Year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024)

Aztec Fluids: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.