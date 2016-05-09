iifl-logo-icon 1
Azure Exim Services Ltd Balance Sheet

5.67
(5.00%)
May 9, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

8.96

8.96

8.96

8.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.05

0.22

0.44

0.44

Net Worth

9.01

9.18

9.4

9.4

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.18

0.18

0.22

0.21

Total Liabilities

9.19

9.38

9.62

9.61

Fixed Assets

0.33

0.59

1.12

1.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.65

8.49

8.18

7.62

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.14

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

8.69

8.36

8.19

7.62

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-6.93

-0.01

-0.01

0

Cash

0.22

0.29

0.32

0.59

Total Assets

9.2

9.37

9.62

9.61

