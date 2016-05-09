Azure Exim Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
8.96
8.96
8.96
8.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.05
0.22
0.44
0.44
Net Worth
9.01
9.18
9.4
9.4
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.18
0.22
0.21
Total Liabilities
9.19
9.38
9.62
9.61
Fixed Assets
0.33
0.59
1.12
1.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.65
8.49
8.18
7.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.14
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
8.69
8.36
8.19
7.62
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.93
-0.01
-0.01
0
Cash
0.22
0.29
0.32
0.59
Total Assets
9.2
9.37
9.62
9.61
