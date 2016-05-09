iifl-logo-icon 1
Azure Exim Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.67
(5.00%)
May 9, 2016

Azure Exim Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.18

-0.26

0.01

-0.2

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.27

-0.28

-0.2

Tax paid

0

0.04

-0.01

-0.05

Working capital

0.08

0.28

0.27

0.94

Other operating items

Operating

-0.37

-0.2

0

0.48

Capital expenditure

0

-0.37

0.5

0

Free cash flow

-0.37

-0.57

0.5

0.48

Equity raised

0.45

0.88

0.87

1.38

Investing

0

0

0

-2.39

Financing

0.02

0.02

0

0.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.1

0.32

1.37

0.42

