Azure Exim Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.26
0.01
-0.2
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.27
-0.28
-0.2
Tax paid
0
0.04
-0.01
-0.05
Working capital
0.08
0.28
0.27
0.94
Other operating items
Operating
-0.37
-0.2
0
0.48
Capital expenditure
0
-0.37
0.5
0
Free cash flow
-0.37
-0.57
0.5
0.48
Equity raised
0.45
0.88
0.87
1.38
Investing
0
0
0
-2.39
Financing
0.02
0.02
0
0.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.1
0.32
1.37
0.42
