iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Azure Exim Services Ltd Share Price

5.67
(5.00%)
May 9, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Azure Exim Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

5.67

Prev. Close

5.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

5.67

Day's Low

5.67

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.08

P/E

283.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Azure Exim Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Azure Exim Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Azure Exim Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.62%

Non-Promoter- 88.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Azure Exim Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

8.96

8.96

8.96

8.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.05

0.22

0.44

0.44

Net Worth

9.01

9.18

9.4

9.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

1.9

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-67.96

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

0

-0.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.18

-0.26

0.01

-0.2

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.27

-0.28

-0.2

Tax paid

0

0.04

-0.01

-0.05

Working capital

0.08

0.28

0.27

0.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-67.96

Op profit growth

-39.9

1,503.71

-57.39

-111.15

EBIT growth

-30.96

-1,766.16

-107.82

-836.44

Net profit growth

-16.78

-31,913.87

-100.27

-1,010.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Azure Exim Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Azure Exim Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

MANJU BHAGCHAND MAHESHWARI

Managing Director

VISHNUBHAI BHOGILAL PATEL

Additional Director

ARCHANA YOGESH JANGAM

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Azure Exim Services Ltd

Summary

The company was incorporated as Hindustan Soya in Jan.93. In Oct.93, it acquired its present name -- Hindustan Continental. It was promoted by Vinod Kumar Jain, Arvind Kumar Jain and Ashok Kumar Luhadia.The company is setting up a solvent extraction plant (100% EOU) with a crushing capacity of 350 tpa of soyaseed and a refinery of 50 tpd at Tharoad (Mandsaur district), Madhya Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance the project.The company has entered into export marketing tie-up with Wealthope Developments, Hongkong (WDL). WDL will be marketing the companys product in Hongkong and other territories.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Azure Exim Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.