SectorEdible Oil
Open₹5.67
Prev. Close₹5.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹5.67
Day's Low₹5.67
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.08
P/E283.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
8.96
8.96
8.96
8.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.05
0.22
0.44
0.44
Net Worth
9.01
9.18
9.4
9.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
1.9
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-67.96
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.26
0.01
-0.2
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.27
-0.28
-0.2
Tax paid
0
0.04
-0.01
-0.05
Working capital
0.08
0.28
0.27
0.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-67.96
Op profit growth
-39.9
1,503.71
-57.39
-111.15
EBIT growth
-30.96
-1,766.16
-107.82
-836.44
Net profit growth
-16.78
-31,913.87
-100.27
-1,010.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
MANJU BHAGCHAND MAHESHWARI
Managing Director
VISHNUBHAI BHOGILAL PATEL
Additional Director
ARCHANA YOGESH JANGAM
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Azure Exim Services Ltd
Summary
The company was incorporated as Hindustan Soya in Jan.93. In Oct.93, it acquired its present name -- Hindustan Continental. It was promoted by Vinod Kumar Jain, Arvind Kumar Jain and Ashok Kumar Luhadia.The company is setting up a solvent extraction plant (100% EOU) with a crushing capacity of 350 tpa of soyaseed and a refinery of 50 tpd at Tharoad (Mandsaur district), Madhya Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance the project.The company has entered into export marketing tie-up with Wealthope Developments, Hongkong (WDL). WDL will be marketing the companys product in Hongkong and other territories.
