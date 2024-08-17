Azure Exim Services Ltd Summary

The company was incorporated as Hindustan Soya in Jan.93. In Oct.93, it acquired its present name -- Hindustan Continental. It was promoted by Vinod Kumar Jain, Arvind Kumar Jain and Ashok Kumar Luhadia.The company is setting up a solvent extraction plant (100% EOU) with a crushing capacity of 350 tpa of soyaseed and a refinery of 50 tpd at Tharoad (Mandsaur district), Madhya Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance the project.The company has entered into export marketing tie-up with Wealthope Developments, Hongkong (WDL). WDL will be marketing the companys product in Hongkong and other territories.