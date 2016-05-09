Azure Exim Services Ltd Management Discussions

BUSINESS OVERVIEW:

At Azure Exim Services Limited, our team of expert consultants provide vital consultancy to our customers in the field of import and export industry. Our customers get more value for money since we also handle the customs brokering, documentation and inland clearance, offering hassle free customs clearance services. Combining professional skills, innovative techniques and the resolution to excel, we endeavor to achieve total customer satisfaction

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The Company’s ability to foresee and manage business risks is crucial in achieving favorable results. While management is positive about Company’s long term outlook, we are subject to few risks and uncertainties as given below.

MANPOWER:

The timely availability of skilled and technical personnel is one of the key challenges. The Company maintains healthy and motivating work environment through various measures. This will help the Company to retain and recruit skilled work force resulting in the timely completion of the projects.

RISKS, INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate internal control procedure commensurate with its size and nature of the business. The internal control system is supplemented by extensive internal audits, regular reviews by management and well-documented policies and guidelines to ensure reliability of financial and all other records to prepare financial statements. The Company continuously upgrades these systems in line with best accounting practices.

ABILITY TO HIRE, TRAIN AND RETAIN PEOPLE:

Human Resources are important asset of any business. Skilled and technical staff is required by us for our project. We take up various projects based on availability of right mix of man power. Thus our growth is likely to be affected by our ability to attract and retain skill and technical manpower. Our Ability to hire, train and retain people will determine the ability of our company to achieve desired objectives.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could influence the Company’s operations include economic developments within the country, demand and supply conditions in the industry, input prices, changes in Government regulations, tax laws and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.