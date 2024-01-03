B.A.G. Convergence Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.1
-0.93
-5.91
Net Worth
7.11
-0.92
-5.9
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.11
-0.92
-5.9
Fixed Assets
0.24
0.14
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.1
1.1
1.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.04
0.03
Networking Capital
-0.86
-3.58
-8.44
Inventories
1.77
1.77
1.77
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.72
3.66
4.82
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.86
3.48
3.57
Sundry Creditors
-0.58
-1.3
-0.75
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.64
-11.19
-17.85
Cash
6.6
1.39
1.29
Total Assets
7.12
-0.9
-5.87
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.