iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bacil Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

50.14
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bacil Pharma Ltd

Bacil Pharma FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.23

-0.31

0

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

-2.52

-0.16

0.01

Other operating items

Operating

-0.15

-2.84

-0.16

-0.05

Capital expenditure

0

-3.39

0.69

5.25

Free cash flow

-0.15

-6.23

0.52

5.19

Equity raised

-10.04

-4.91

-0.21

-0.12

Investing

-0.06

-0.11

0.03

0

Financing

0

-0.14

0.58

0.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-10.24

-11.39

0.91

5.47

Bacil Pharma : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bacil Pharma Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.