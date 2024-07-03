iifl-logo-icon 1
Bacil Pharma Ltd Share Price

50.14
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.14
  • Day's High50.14
  • 52 Wk High62.56
  • Prev. Close51.16
  • Day's Low50.14
  • 52 Wk Low 6.89
  • Turnover (lac)0.42
  • P/E78.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.78
  • EPS0.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bacil Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

50.14

Prev. Close

51.16

Turnover(Lac.)

0.42

Day's High

50.14

Day's Low

50.14

52 Week's High

62.56

52 Week's Low

6.89

Book Value

1.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.53

P/E

78.71

EPS

0.65

Divi. Yield

0

Bacil Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Bacil Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bacil Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.70%

Non-Promoter- 79.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bacil Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.53

6.53

6.53

6.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.31

-5.43

-5.3

-5.14

Net Worth

1.22

1.1

1.23

1.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.09

-0.07

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.23

-0.31

0

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

-2.52

-0.16

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-31.43

166.89

31.01

18.5

EBIT growth

-24.06

15,191.52

-96.91

110.74

Net profit growth

-24.1

15,171.95

-96.92

110.79

No Record Found

Bacil Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bacil Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Prakash Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavana Tak

Independent Director

Avani Savjibhai Godhaniya

Independent Director

Dinesh Chander Notiyal

Executive Director

Mehul Hasmukhbhai Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bacil Pharma Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Maharashtra in May 87, Bacil Pharma (BPL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.90. The main business activity of the Company is Pharmaceutical.Bal Pharma is a fully integrated and leading Indian pharmaceutical company specialized in Prescription drugs, Branded Formulations, APIs, Generic & OTC products, Intravenous Infusions and Bulk Drugs. Domestic operations are spread across pan India. The company has strong field force of 500 plus, spread over various States and Districts. It has a strong distribution set up, with Super Stockist in all the States and stockists for retail coverage. To augment the domestic market, Companys operations are based on focused approach.Multi-Speciality division Vibrant specialises in various specialties, like Anti-Infectives, Pain Management, Respiratory Care, Womens Health, to name a few. Aziwin, Ebay, Balvibe, MNF, Ocium and Monogesic Plus Gel (Innovative Pain Relieving Gel, first time in India) are some of the leading brands in the respective segments. Bal Vedics Division integrates modern medicine with herbal/ayurvedic preparation targeting specific conditions like, Prostrate Enlargement, Renal Calculi, Male Infertility, Women Health etc. Bal Pharma Institutional division is associated with the top Government bodies and Hospitals to extend its product range to the masses. Every area is well covered and supplied through there channel partners.Bal Pharma Unit - 1, is a finished dosage f
Company FAQs

What is the Bacil Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Bacil Pharma Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bacil Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bacil Pharma Ltd is ₹29.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bacil Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bacil Pharma Ltd is 78.71 and 28.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bacil Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bacil Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bacil Pharma Ltd is ₹6.89 and ₹62.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bacil Pharma Ltd?

Bacil Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.21%, 3 Years at 89.65%, 1 Year at 656.80%, 6 Month at 145.61%, 3 Month at 70.59% and 1 Month at 1.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bacil Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bacil Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.30 %

