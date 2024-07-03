SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹50.14
Prev. Close₹51.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.42
Day's High₹50.14
Day's Low₹50.14
52 Week's High₹62.56
52 Week's Low₹6.89
Book Value₹1.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.53
P/E78.71
EPS0.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.53
6.53
6.53
6.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.31
-5.43
-5.3
-5.14
Net Worth
1.22
1.1
1.23
1.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.09
-0.07
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.23
-0.31
0
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.09
-2.52
-0.16
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-31.43
166.89
31.01
18.5
EBIT growth
-24.06
15,191.52
-96.91
110.74
Net profit growth
-24.1
15,171.95
-96.92
110.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Prakash Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavana Tak
Independent Director
Avani Savjibhai Godhaniya
Independent Director
Dinesh Chander Notiyal
Executive Director
Mehul Hasmukhbhai Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bacil Pharma Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Maharashtra in May 87, Bacil Pharma (BPL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.90. The main business activity of the Company is Pharmaceutical.Bal Pharma is a fully integrated and leading Indian pharmaceutical company specialized in Prescription drugs, Branded Formulations, APIs, Generic & OTC products, Intravenous Infusions and Bulk Drugs. Domestic operations are spread across pan India. The company has strong field force of 500 plus, spread over various States and Districts. It has a strong distribution set up, with Super Stockist in all the States and stockists for retail coverage. To augment the domestic market, Companys operations are based on focused approach.Multi-Speciality division Vibrant specialises in various specialties, like Anti-Infectives, Pain Management, Respiratory Care, Womens Health, to name a few. Aziwin, Ebay, Balvibe, MNF, Ocium and Monogesic Plus Gel (Innovative Pain Relieving Gel, first time in India) are some of the leading brands in the respective segments. Bal Vedics Division integrates modern medicine with herbal/ayurvedic preparation targeting specific conditions like, Prostrate Enlargement, Renal Calculi, Male Infertility, Women Health etc. Bal Pharma Institutional division is associated with the top Government bodies and Hospitals to extend its product range to the masses. Every area is well covered and supplied through there channel partners.Bal Pharma Unit - 1, is a finished dosage f
Read More
The Bacil Pharma Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bacil Pharma Ltd is ₹29.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bacil Pharma Ltd is 78.71 and 28.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bacil Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bacil Pharma Ltd is ₹6.89 and ₹62.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bacil Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.21%, 3 Years at 89.65%, 1 Year at 656.80%, 6 Month at 145.61%, 3 Month at 70.59% and 1 Month at 1.25%.
