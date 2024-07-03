Bacil Pharma Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Maharashtra in May 87, Bacil Pharma (BPL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.90. The main business activity of the Company is Pharmaceutical.Bal Pharma is a fully integrated and leading Indian pharmaceutical company specialized in Prescription drugs, Branded Formulations, APIs, Generic & OTC products, Intravenous Infusions and Bulk Drugs. Domestic operations are spread across pan India. The company has strong field force of 500 plus, spread over various States and Districts. It has a strong distribution set up, with Super Stockist in all the States and stockists for retail coverage. To augment the domestic market, Companys operations are based on focused approach.Multi-Speciality division Vibrant specialises in various specialties, like Anti-Infectives, Pain Management, Respiratory Care, Womens Health, to name a few. Aziwin, Ebay, Balvibe, MNF, Ocium and Monogesic Plus Gel (Innovative Pain Relieving Gel, first time in India) are some of the leading brands in the respective segments. Bal Vedics Division integrates modern medicine with herbal/ayurvedic preparation targeting specific conditions like, Prostrate Enlargement, Renal Calculi, Male Infertility, Women Health etc. Bal Pharma Institutional division is associated with the top Government bodies and Hospitals to extend its product range to the masses. Every area is well covered and supplied through there channel partners.Bal Pharma Unit - 1, is a finished dosage facility for manufacturing Tablets and Capsules. Bal Pharma Unit - 2, is involved in the manufacturing of APIs. A well-equipped R&D laboratory, a good Kilo laboratory and quality control facilities form the other spheres of activity here. Bal Pharma Unit - 3, is a finished dosage facility for manufacturing Intravenous Fluids, Ophthalmic Preparations & Liquid Oral Preparations. BPL came out with a public issue of Rs 7 cr in Mar.94 to set up a plant at Vapi to manufacture bulk drugs like atenalol, norfloxacin, pefloxacin and ciprofloxacin. The company entered into a marketing arrangement with a distributor Kam Han Industries, Hong Kong, to export 50% of the production. Due to various reasons, the civil works at Vapi were affected. However, to avoid further delay in project implementation, the company acquired from SICOM an existing bulk drug unit with necessary infrastructure and production facilities at Lote Parashuram (near Ratnagiri).