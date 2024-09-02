|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Approval Of Notice Of Annual General Meeting And Board Of Directors Report, Fixation Of Book Closure For AGM And Remote Evoting Facility, Appointment Of Scrutinizer Along With Routine Business. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) Proceedings of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the company Submission of Scrutinizers Report for 37th Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
