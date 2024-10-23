iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bacil Pharma Ltd EGM

42.05
(-1.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Bacil Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Oct 202414 Nov 2024
EGM 14/11/2024 The Extra ordinary General meeting of the members of the company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 To transact the following Business: 1.Increase the authorized share capital of the company 2.issueacnce of 15,62,500 equity share on preferential basis for consideration in cash to entities belonging to non promoter category 3.issueance of 8290500 equity share on preferential basis for consideration other than cash (share swap basis) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024) Voting Result along with Scrutinizer report for EOGM dated 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.11.2024)

Bacil Pharma: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bacil Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.