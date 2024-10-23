|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Oct 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|EGM 14/11/2024 The Extra ordinary General meeting of the members of the company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 To transact the following Business: 1.Increase the authorized share capital of the company 2.issueacnce of 15,62,500 equity share on preferential basis for consideration in cash to entities belonging to non promoter category 3.issueance of 8290500 equity share on preferential basis for consideration other than cash (share swap basis) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024) Voting Result along with Scrutinizer report for EOGM dated 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.11.2024)
